AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria administered Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria administered Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 11:56 AM IST
- As the Covid vaccination drive started in AIIMS Delhi, its chief Randeep Guleria came forward to take the dose
All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria on Saturday received a vaccine against the novel coronavirus during the first phase of the inoculation drive.
The jab was administered to the AIIMS chief moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive across the country.
Guleria was the third person to take the shot. A sanitation worker Manish Kumar from AIIMS was the first person in India to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
As India began its Covid vaccination drive today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said he was very happy and satisfied. "I am very happy and satisfied today. We have been fighting against coronavirus in PM's leadership for the last one year. This vaccine will work as a 'sanjeevani' in the fight against Covid, which has entered the final stage," Vardhan said.
India gets first Covid vaccine shot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched India's vaccination drive and paid tribute to the country's frontline workers and scientists and warned against falling for propaganda or rumours over vaccines.
PM Modi also gave India a new motto - "Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi (Vaccine as well as discipline)" as he cautioned that even after vaccination, citizens must stay vigilant and maintain all precautions against the virus, including masks and distancing.
India will inoculate 3 crore healthcare and other frontline workers in the first phase with two shots manufactured locally-- one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and the other by Bharat Biotech.
