AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receives second dose of Covid vaccine

All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday took his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and said that it will be available in the open market only when the prime targets-people to be vaccinated-are covered and there is an equivalence of supply-demand.

"Hopefully there would be such situation by the year-end or before that. Then there would be a likelihood of vaccine to come to the open market," Dr Guleria said.

Earlier, during the first phase of the Covid-19 inoculation drive, the AIIMS chief was administered the first vaccine shot against the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, with 11,610 new Covid-19 cases, India's caseload has climbed to 1,09,37,320, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,06,44,858, the Union health ministry said today.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,55,913 in the country with 100 more fatalities reported in a 24-hour period, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 1,06,44,858, which translates to a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 97.33%, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43%.

There are 1,36,549 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country currently, which account for only 1.25% of its total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 20,79,77,229 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 6,44,931 on Tuesday.

The 100 new fatalities include 39 from Maharashtra, 18 from Kerala and seven from Tamil Nadu.

Of the total 1,55,913 COVID-19 deaths reported so far in the country, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 51,591, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,432), Karnataka (12,273), Delhi (10,894), West Bengal (10,235), Uttar Pradesh (8,704) and Andhra Pradesh (7,163).

The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

