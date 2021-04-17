As novel coronavirus cases in India surge leading to a massive second wave of the virus in the past few days, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria highlighted two key reasons for the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases all across the country.

Terming the cause of Covid spread as "multifactorial", the AIIMS chief told news agency ANI, "The two main causes are-when in Jan/Feb vaccination started and cases went down people stopped following COVID appropriate behaviour and at this time the virus mutated and it spread more rapidly."

"This a time when a lot of religious activities happen in our country and polls also underway. We must understand lives are also important. We can do this in a restricted manner so that religious sentiment is not hurt and COVID appropriate behaviour can be followed," he emphasised.

He pointed out the worrying pressure on the healthcare system and availability of the beds adding, "We are seeing a huge strain in the healthcare system. We have to keep increasing our hospital beds, resources for the increasing number of cases."

"We have now a larger spike in Delhi as compared to 6-7 months ago. In terms of health infrastructure and containment, what we were doing in the past we need to do that again," he further added. So far, a UK strain, Brazil and South African variants and a double mutant of the virus have been reported in Delhi.

On the vaccination front, Guleria also informed, "We have to remember that no vaccine is 100% efficient. You may get the infection but the antibodies in our body will not allow the virus to multiply and you'll not have the severe disease," as reported by ANI.

Guleira's comments on the Covid-19 vaccine echo similar views from other experts. Amid cases of the coronavirus infection being reported post-vaccination from a few parts of the country, experts have said inoculation against COVID-19 "does not produce a shield" against the deadly virus, but helps reduce the severity of the infection and chances of death.

They have also said that "no causal link has been established" yet between vaccination and the complications suffered thereafter by a person through any clinical or epidemiological studies.

Vaccination of healthcare workers began in India since the launch of the inoculation drive on January 16 and then it was opened in phases to the elderly and those in the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities, with the Centre eventually allowing all aged above 45 to be eligible for immunisation against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the total vaccinations across the country have approached nearly 12 crore mark today with more than 26.14 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 pm.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,341 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,75,649. As many as 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,45,26,609.

With inputs from ANI

