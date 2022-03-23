The tenure of Randeep Guleria as the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has been extended by three months, or until the appointment of a new person, reported news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Guleria was slated to retire on 24 March.

Earlier it was reported that 32 candidates are in contention for the post of director, including ICMR director-general Balram Bhargava.

Twelve doctors from AIIMS had applied for the post. They include Rajesh Malhotra, head of orthopaedics and chief of trauma centre; MV Padma Srivastava, chief of neurosciences centre; Nikhil Tandon, head of department of endocrinology; Sunil Chumber, head of surgery; A K Bishoi, professor of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS); and forensic chief Sudhir Gupta.

According to news agency PTI, the four-member search-cum-selection committee to choose a new name comprised Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, secretary of department of biotechnology Rajesh S Gokhale, principal scientific advisor to the government K Vijay Raghavan, and Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh.

The AIIMS’ faculty cell issued an advertisement for the recruitment of a new director on 29 November and the last day for submitting applications was 29 December.

The rules stated that an applicant should have 25 years of experience in the field of medicine. They also needed to have extensive practical and administrative experience in the fields of medical relief, medical education/research or public health organisation, and adequate experience of running important scientific-educational institutions either as its head or head of a department. The upper age limit was 62.

