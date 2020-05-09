New Delhi: With Gujarat reporting a large number of coronavirus cases and deaths, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has rushed to Ahmedabad to provide expert guidance to doctors on Covid-19 management.

Following directions from the Centre, Dr Guleria, who is a pulmonologist, and Dr Manish Soneja from the AIIMS department of medicine left for Ahmedabad on special Indian Air Force flight on Friday evening, official sources said.

"They will visit the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and SVP hospital on Saturday to provide expert guidance and advice to the doctors on treatment for coronavirus-infected patients there," PTI quoted an official source s saying.

With 390 more people testing positive for COVID-19 and 24 fatalities, the total number of cases in Gujarat climbed to 7,403 and the death toll reached 449 on Friday. Of the total coronavirus cases in the state, Ahmedabad has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1298 confirmed infections, followed by Vadodara (188), Rajkot (40) and Bhavnagar (32)

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning today, the total number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 59,662. The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 19,063, followed by Gujarat at 7,402, Delhi at 6,318, Tamil Nadu at 6,009, Rajasthan at 3,579, Madhya Pradesh at 3,341 and Uttar Pradesh at 3,214.

-With inputs from PTI





