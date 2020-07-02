Home >News >India >AIIMS doctor along with IIT-Delhi students launch app to track plasma donors
1 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2020, 08:10 AM IST ANI

  • AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed an app called COPAL-19
  • COPAL-19 app enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from coronavirus

New Delhi: AIIMS doctor along with a team of IIT-Delhi students have developed an app -- COPAL-19 -- that enables users to track willing plasma donors who have recovered from coronavirus.

"There's a shortage of blood. Through 'COPAL-19', we'll have a list of donors and patients will be able to demand blood as per their blood group for plasma therapy," Dr Abhinav Singh Verma, AIIMS doctor, told ANI.

He further said that till now about 70 donors have been roped in "but more will come as they get to know about the app."

The app was launched on the occasion of Doctor's Day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

