AIIMS doctor highlights 2 important factors for future Covid-19 waves

As India gradually re-opens after being hit by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi's Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine Dr Neeraj Nischal on Sunday highlighted two pertinent factors on which future Covid waves will depend.

In a virtual interaction with news agency ANI, Nischal revealed that COVID-19 waves will depend on two important factors; one is virus-related and the second is human-related.

Elaborating further, the doctor said that mutation of virus is beyond our control. "Through COVID appropriate behaviour one can stop these waves," he stated.

Moreover, he mentioned that Covid-19 vaccination will further help in combating the spread of the infection. "Vaccination will help in preventing you from getting an infection even if you get infected then it will ensure that you don't get a severe form of the disease," he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria raised alarm on the impending Covid-19 third wave that may hit India soon, in about six-eight weeks.

"If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed and crowding not prevented, the next wave of the viral infection can strike the country in the next six to eight week," Guleria warned.

Until a sizeable number of the population are vaccinated, Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed aggressively, he said and stressed on the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant surge.

Guleria reiterated that till now, there is no evidence to suggest that children will be affected more in the next wave of the infection.

Earlier, India's epidemiologists had indicated that a third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable and is likely to start from September-October.

India was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with shortage in oxygen supply at various hospitals adding to the woes.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. From a daily case count of over 4 lakh, the number of new COVID-19 cases has been hovering around 60,000 in the last couple of days.

"There needs to be aggressive surveillance strategy in Covid hotspots and lockdowns in case of any significant surge. The moment a significant surge in cases in noted in a particular area and the positivity rate goes beyond 5 per cent, area-specific lockdown and containment measures should be implemented," Guleria told news agency PTI.

"However, a national-level lockdown cannot be a solution (to rein in the pandemic) keeping economic activity in mind.," he added.

With inputs from agencies

