An AIIMS doctor on Tuesday shared some emerging facts about Delta Plus variant of Covid, which has been found in three states of the country. Sharing information about the new variant, Dr Subhradip Karmakar, Department of Biochemistry-AIIMS, said that Delta Plus variant of Covid could be potentially contagious.

He aid Delta Plus has additional mutant K417N, that converts Delta (B.1.617.2) to Delta Plus. "There are speculations that this mutant is more contagious and it is 35-60 per cent more infectious compared to alpha variant. It could be potentially contagious," Karmakar said.

But in India, he said, the numbers are still very low. "It is still a variant of interest and not a variant of concern yet, as the number of infected people is low," the professor added.

Karmakar further said that "every variant comes with a different kind of clinical response". "In the previous variant, the oxygen level was dropping but we don't know what kind of consequences Delta plus variant will come with," he added.

Delta variant, first identified in India, is highly infectious and now it has mutated into Delta Plus. So far, Delta Plus variant has been found in three states — Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul recently said that Delta Plus is a variant of interest that has not yet been classified as a variant of concern. "A variant of concern is in which we have understood that there are adverse consequences to humanity by an increase in transmissibility and severity. This is not known yet about the Delta plus variant," Paul had said.

Maharashtra has reported 21 cases of the 'Delta plus' variant. The highest nine cases were reported in Ratnagiri, followed by seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

