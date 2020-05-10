Home > News > India > AIIMS doctor removes protective gear to save critical covid-19 patient; advised
The incident took place inside an ambulance around 2 am on May 8. (HT)
The incident took place inside an ambulance around 2 am on May 8. (HT)

AIIMS doctor removes protective gear to save critical covid-19 patient; advised

2 min read . Updated: 10 May 2020, 11:13 PM IST PTI

  • The incident took place inside an ambulance around 2 am on May 8
  • When Majeed reached the ambulance, he noted difficulty in ventilating the patient and suspected ‘accidental extubation’

NEW DELHI : A senior resident doctor of AIIMS has been advised 14-day quarantine after he took off his protective gear and put himself at grave risk to save a critical coronavirus patient while shifting him to the Intensive Care Unit, a senior official said.

“Zahid Abdul Majeed, a native from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was not even able to break his (Ramzan) fast when he was called for shifting a covid-19 intubated patient to the ICU in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted as a dedicated covid-19 hospital," Srinivas Rajkumar T, General Secretary, AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association, New Delhi said.

The incident took place inside an ambulance around 2 am on May 8.

When Majeed reached the ambulance, he noted difficulty in ventilating the patient and suspected ‘accidental extubation’.

"I immediately decided to re-intubate. Owing to poor visibility through the PPE inside the ambulance, I decided to remove the goggles and face shield, and then re-intubated the patient as any delay would have led to imminent death of the patient," he said.

Majeed did not think twice before taking full-blown aerosol exposure from the patient and got exposed to the highest possible viral load just to deliver his duty, Rajkumar said.

It is important that the people of this country understand that we have a common enemy in covid-19 and we have to be united against the enemy and not fight among ourselves. Have empathy for patients, fellow workers, health care providers and every living being around you, the official said.

"Zahid Abdul Majeed has been a compassionate doctor dedicated to his work. The RDA AIIMS appreciates the dedication of all residents who have stood in solidarity in the fight against the virus in spite of shortcomings and less than ideal work conditions all over the country.

“Senior doctors should appreciate their work and keep their morale high, take their feedback seriously and improve the working conditions," Rajkumar added.


Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Winners will be those who proactively market better. Losers will be those who wait for the consumer to emerge suo moto. (Photo: Reuters)

The DNA of Consumer India will remain unscathed after covid-19

3 min read . 12:01 AM IST
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (HT)

Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted in AIIMS over cardiac complications

1 min read . 10 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout