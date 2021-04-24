OPEN APP
AIIMS emergency dept halts admission briefly to reorganise oxygen pipelines
 2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2021, 05:14 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • Around 100 coronavirus-infected patients are already receiving treatment at the emergency department. This is in addition to more than 800 patients who are already admitted at various centres of AIIMS
  • Admissions are open and the emergency department is functional now

The admissions procedure at emergency department of the AIIMS was briefly stopped as the oxygen pipelines were being reorganized due to an increased demand, health officials said.

"Admissions to the emergency of the AIIMS were restricted for an hour as the oxygen pipelines were being reorganized due to increased requirement of oxygen for COVID-19 patients," official said.

They further noted that around 100 coronavirus-infected patients are already receiving treatment at the emergency department. This is in addition to more than 800 patients who are already admitted at various centres of AIIMS.

"Admissions are open and the emergency department is functional now," an AIIMS official said.

Amid the massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, twenty people died at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital, their lives ebbing away as the hospital waited for oxygen to be replenished, officials said on Saturday.

Also on Friday, at least 25 patients succumbed to the deadly virus at city's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to shortage of medical oxygen.

In a statement issued on Friday, the director medical of the hospital said, “25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hrs at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hrs. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Resorting to manual ventiltion in ICUs and ED."

Every few hours, as it has been for the last days, hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs sent out desperate messages of help on social media and other platforms, flagging their dwindling stocks of oxygen. Many of them stopped admission of patients.

Delhi on Friday logged 348 Covid-linked deaths in a span of 24 hours, registering its biggest-ever single-day spike in the death count. The city's death toll has reached 13,541 on Friday.

The Capital also recorded 24,331 new cases and the caseload has climbed up to 9,80,679 as the rapid second wave of infections ripped through the country. In addition to this, the state recorded 23,572 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

