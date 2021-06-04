AIIMS entrance exam: Two prominent student unions — ABVP and NSUI — have demanded that the postgraduate entrance examination conducted by AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) be postponed in view of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Jamia Millia Islamia to conduct online open book exams for current semester

The exam is scheduled to be held on June 16.

Earlier, during the second wave of Covid, the government had asked medical graduates for their services for at least 100 days with an assurance that they would be informed about the exams one month ahead.

Also Read | Karnataka class 10, 12 exams: Govt to hold SSLC in July, 2nd PUC stands cancelled

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS-affiliated student union, said that the AIIMS had postponed its INI-CET examination. "But now only 18 days prior, the new date for INI-CET announced by AIIMS stands at 16th June. This has caused furore within the student community," it said in a statement

ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi said that it wasn't fair to make medical graduates appear for exams “all of a sudden".

Speaking to PTI, Tripathi said that the "ABVP appeals to the Ministry of Health, Government of India to extend the date of the INI-CET exam so that the candidates receive enough time to prepare".

NSUI, student wing of Congress, too demanded the government to hear the grievances of students. In a letter to the AIIMS director, NSUI president Neeraj Kundan said that thousands of medical aspirants had approached him and sought his help in taking forward their grievances regarding the PG/INICET exam schedule on June 16, 2021.

“Since the PG/INICET is a much sought after entrance exam that decides the fate of over 80,000 medical aspirants in the country, it is paramount that we look into their grievances most objectively and provide them with an amicable solution," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.