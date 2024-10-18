AIIMS female security guard accuses CSO of sexual harassment, probe ordered

A female security guard at AIIMS-Delhi has accused its chief security officer of sexual harassment and caste discrimination. The premier medical institute has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The female guard has alleged that the chief security officer sexually harassed her and hurled casteist remarks when she went to meet him regarding her duty roster, said a report by news agency PTI.

The probe will be conducted by two committees – one will look into caste discrimination issue and the other will look into sexual harassment allegations.

According to a AIIMS memorandum dated October 15, the probe will be conducted by Dr KK Verma, Dean Academics, who heads the institute's committee on redressal of grievances of SC/ST/OBC; and Dr Punit Kaur, HoD Biophysics, who chairs the Internal Complaints Committee against sexual harassment.

Both the committees have been directed to submit the preliminary reports along with evidentiary material within seven days from the date of the issuance of the memorandum.

In a separate case, a 20-year-old son of a tuition teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl in Bhopal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhopal Zone 2) Sanjay Agarwal said the alleged incident took place on Tuesday within the limits of the Bagh Sevania police station in the city.

According to the police, the young man’s mother gives tuition to students near her house. Many children also go to study there.

As usual, the child went to tuition on Tuesday. After the class, she stayed back, while other students went to their respective homes, the official said.

Finding the girl alone, the tuition teacher’s son allegedly sexually assaulted her. After reaching home, the girl felt pain in her private parts and told her mother about the incident.

The next day, the girl's mother and other family members lodged a police complaint, said the official.