Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >AIIMS, IITs develop wrist band to track, monitor covid patients
The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 12,38,635

AIIMS, IITs develop wrist band to track, monitor covid patients

1 min read . 11:12 AM IST Staff Writer

The country crossed the 12-lakh mark just three days after it crossed the 11-lakh milestone.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur in collaboration with IIT Jodhpur and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Nagpur has indigenously designed and developed a ‘smart wrist band’ for tracking & monitoring of Covid-19 positive and suspect patients.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur in collaboration with IIT Jodhpur and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Nagpur has indigenously designed and developed a ‘smart wrist band’ for tracking & monitoring of Covid-19 positive and suspect patients.

With the highest-ever single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death-toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

With the highest-ever single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death-toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The country crossed the 12-lakh mark just three days after it crossed the 11-lakh milestone.

The coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 12,38,635, while 7,82,606 people have recovered so far in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,26,167 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated