AIIMS INI-CET 2021: Twenty-six doctors from various states have moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction for the postponement of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) INI-CET examination. The exam is scheduled to be held on June 16.

The doctors said that holding the examination is in utter disregard to the assurance given by the Prime Minister's Office while postponing the NEET-PG examination to August 31.

They said that such an examination at this stage will be indirect contravention to their fundamental right under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

In their plea, the doctor mentioned that "Article 14 of the Constitution of India is set to be violated because there is violation to the differentiation in terms of postponing one PG examination for doctors is undertaken".

"However, the same doctors are now forced to take the INI-CET examination, which in itself is unreasonable or arbitrary and does not rest on any rational basis," they added.

The doctors further argued that the examination is not in public interest as in view of the present condition of the country and non-availability of doctors, beds in the hospitals.

"This step-motherly attitude towards the doctors is completely uncalled for," the doctors said.

The petitioners also cited cancellation of Class 10 and 12 examination to back their demand and said: "Standard 10 and 12 examinations have been cancelled which itself show that the government is conscious of the fact that the deadly virus is a threat amongst the younger population."

According to news agency, the doctors have made AIIMS, Assistant Controller of examinations and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) through its Secretary, as respondents / parties in the case.

AIIMS is scheduled to conduct the examination on June 16.

