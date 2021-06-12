AIIMS INI-CET Exam postponed. What happened in Supreme Court — 10 points

The Bench said that considering the candidates had been rendering Covid duties far away from Centres chosen and inadequate time for preparation, "we are of the view that fixation of the date on June 16 is arbitrary". "We direct AIIMS to postpone the exam by at least one month. Needless to mention that authorities of AIIMS would give an appropriate date from one month from June 16," the Bench said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}