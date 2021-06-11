AIIMS INI-CET exams postponed by one month - Full details

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the postponement AIIMS INI-CET exams 2021. The court said that it was of the opinion that June 16 date is arbitrary. "We direct the exam to be postponed by one month, Needless to say exam can be held anytime after the expiry of one month," justice Indira Banerjee said.

Last week, twenty-six doctors from various states had moved the top cout seeking a direction for the postponement of exams. The doctors said that decision to hold the exams was in utter disregard to the assurance given by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

They also cited NEET-PG examination, which has been deferred to August 31.

The doctors said that the examination at this stage (Covid situation) will be indirect contravention to their fundamental right under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

"Article 14 of the Constitution of India is set to be violated because there is violation to the differentiation in terms of postponing one PG examination for doctors is undertaken," the doctors stated in their plea.

"However, the same doctors are now forced to take the INI-CET examination, which in itself is unreasonable or arbitrary and does not rest on any rational basis," they added.

"This step-motherly attitude towards the doctors is completely uncalled for," the doctors said.

The petitioners also cited cancellation of Class 10 and 12 examination to back their demand and said: "Standard 10 and 12 examinations have been cancelled which itself show that the government is conscious of the fact that the deadly virus is a threat amongst the younger population."

According to news agency, the doctors have made AIIMS, Assistant Controller of examinations and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) through its Secretary, as respondents / parties in the case.

