AIIMS issues SOP for doctors to maintain cyber hygiene1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:17 AM IST
The SoP states that no pen drive, USB, or external storage media should be allowed on AIIMS network.
New Delhi: The ransomware attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has made the country’s premier medical institute issue standard operating procedure (SoP) for its officials, doctors and other staff to maintain cyber hygiene.
