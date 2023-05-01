AIIMS issues SOP for doctors to maintain cyber hygiene

“Removable media (pen-drives/external hard disks etc) are a major source for spread of viruses and malicious software. Indiscriminate use of USB pen drives, external hard drives etc can put the user as well as the institute data at risk. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that we maintain cyber hygiene in use of USB drives such that the risk to the critical IT applications running at AIIMS is minimized and viruses do not spread on the AIIMS network," said an official communication issued by AIIMS.