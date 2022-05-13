AIIMS Jodhpur partners Microsoft India for digital innovation in health services

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The two organizations will establish a ‘mixed reality centre of excellence at AIIMS’ that will provide cutting edge medical care, build stronger remote healthcare capabilities, and facilitate learning opportunities for staff and students
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has collaborated with Microsoft India for digital innovation in healthcare services, medical education, and research.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has collaborated with Microsoft India for digital innovation in healthcare services, medical education, and research.
The two organizations will establish a ‘mixed reality centre of excellence at AIIMS’ that will provide cutting edge medical care, build stronger remote healthcare capabilities, and facilitate learning opportunities for staff and students.
The two organizations will establish a ‘mixed reality centre of excellence at AIIMS’ that will provide cutting edge medical care, build stronger remote healthcare capabilities, and facilitate learning opportunities for staff and students.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, union minister for Jal Shakti said, “India is leading the way in accelerating digital transformation in healthcare. We have a tremendous opportunity to provide reliable, safe, healthcare services and solutions to every part of India with technology. This collaboration between AIIMS Jodhpur and Microsoft is a strong step in that direction, and I look forward to creating a strong healthcare ecosystem in the country with technologies like mixed reality."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, union minister for Jal Shakti said, “India is leading the way in accelerating digital transformation in healthcare. We have a tremendous opportunity to provide reliable, safe, healthcare services and solutions to every part of India with technology. This collaboration between AIIMS Jodhpur and Microsoft is a strong step in that direction, and I look forward to creating a strong healthcare ecosystem in the country with technologies like mixed reality."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The joint initiative is an extension of the government’s ongoing engagement to transform the last-mile delivery of world-class healthcare services in India using innovative and advanced technology platforms.
The joint initiative is an extension of the government’s ongoing engagement to transform the last-mile delivery of world-class healthcare services in India using innovative and advanced technology platforms.
Dr. Sanjeev Misra, director, AIIMS Jodhpur, said, “We are happy to work with Microsoft in our endeavour to transform healthcare services in India. Reimagining healthcare in the new normal combined with changing expectations of patient care, has driven a rapid transformation in the way healthcare services and medical education is approached, moving to an interactive, 3D, mixed reality environment. We look forward to collaborating strongly with Microsoft to lead this change in healthcare."
Dr. Sanjeev Misra, director, AIIMS Jodhpur, said, “We are happy to work with Microsoft in our endeavour to transform healthcare services in India. Reimagining healthcare in the new normal combined with changing expectations of patient care, has driven a rapid transformation in the way healthcare services and medical education is approached, moving to an interactive, 3D, mixed reality environment. We look forward to collaborating strongly with Microsoft to lead this change in healthcare."
AIIMS Jodhpur will also pilot mixed reality enabled remote healthcare services at Sirohi district close to Jodhpur, to strengthen healthcare services delivery to underserved locations.
AIIMS Jodhpur will also pilot mixed reality enabled remote healthcare services at Sirohi district close to Jodhpur, to strengthen healthcare services delivery to underserved locations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We are excited to work with innovative institutions like AIIMS Jodhpur to expand access to healthcare training and services through the use of our mixed reality technologies, including HoloLens 2 and Dynamics 365 Remote Assist. We are proud to come together for this joint initiative to help address underserved communities and expand access to healthcare to every part of India," Ruben Caballero, CVP, Mixed Reality, Microsoft said.
“We are excited to work with innovative institutions like AIIMS Jodhpur to expand access to healthcare training and services through the use of our mixed reality technologies, including HoloLens 2 and Dynamics 365 Remote Assist. We are proud to come together for this joint initiative to help address underserved communities and expand access to healthcare to every part of India," Ruben Caballero, CVP, Mixed Reality, Microsoft said.