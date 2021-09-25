Calling AIIMS a 'lighthouse' of the health sector, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that demands have increased to build the premier hospital in different states. "AIIMS is the 'lighthouse' of the health sector. People have faith in it, which is why state-wise demands were also raised...Today inauguration work of 22 AIIMS is underway...," Madaviya said.

Further, he said that it was not a tradition to combine health and development in the country, however, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did it. Speaking at the AII India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) 66th Foundation Day, the Union Health Minister said that the country's health budget has been increased to ₹2.40 lakh crore under PM Modi's leadership.

During the AIIMS Foundation Day, MoS Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and AIIMS director Randeep Guleria were also present.

On the occasion, Dr Guleria said, "We're involved and training and capacity-building for COVID-19 in case there is a third wave". He added that “In continuation of our achievements in the last three years, AIIMS Delhi has again been ranked as the No. 1 Medical College in the country".

Currently, there are a total of nine AIIMS in India, of which AIIMS Delhi is the oldest. The AIIMS Delhi was established in 1956. The other AIIMS hospitals include AIIMS Bhubaneshwar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Bhopal, and AIIMS Kalyani.

It must be noted that former union health minister Harsh Vardhan had informed the Rajya Sabha in March this year that 22 AIIMS were in different phases of development across the country.

Separately, this week, AIIMS Delhi extended the duration of sample collection for diagnostic tests by three and a half hours. Samples will now be collected from 8 am to 3.30 pm at Delhi AIIMS hospital.

