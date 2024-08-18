AIIMS neurosurgeon from Gujarat dies by suicide at south Delhi flat, medicines overdose suspected

  • Raj Ghoniya was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was declared dead.

Livemint
Published18 Aug 2024, 06:47 PM IST
Cops at residence of an AIIMS doctor who died by suicide. (ANI video grab)
Cops at residence of an AIIMS doctor who died by suicide. (ANI video grab)

 A 34-year-old neurosurgeon at AIIMS allegedly died by suicide at his house in south Delhi's Gautam Nagar area on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Ghoniya, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. He was posted at the Trauma Centre of AIIMS.

According to police, Ghoniya died due to a suspected overdose as used vials of medicines and syringes were found in his house, reported PTI.

Police said that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot. However, in a note, Ghoniya did not blame anyone.

The neurosurgeon was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was declared dead.

"At around 2 pm on Sunday, a PCR call was received at the Hauz Khas police station regarding suicide by a doctor in the Gautam Nagar area. Police reached the spot and found Ghoniya in an unconscious state," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

According to Delhi Police in the initial enquiry, it was found that the reason for the suicide could be a family dispute. One suicide note was also found in the flat, reported ANI.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Aug 2024, 06:47 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaAIIMS neurosurgeon from Gujarat dies by suicide at south Delhi flat, medicines overdose suspected

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,945.00-495.00
      Chennai
      71,804.000.00
      Delhi
      72,369.00635.00
      Kolkata
      71,945.00-71.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue