Next Story
AIIMS neurosurgeon from Gujarat dies by suicide at south Delhi flat, medicines overdose suspected

AIIMS neurosurgeon from Gujarat dies by suicide at south Delhi flat, medicines overdose suspected

Livemint

  • Raj Ghoniya was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was declared dead.

Cops at residence of an AIIMS doctor who died by suicide. (ANI video grab)

A 34-year-old neurosurgeon at AIIMS allegedly died by suicide at his house in south Delhi's Gautam Nagar area on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Ghoniya, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. He was posted at the Trauma Centre of AIIMS.

According to police, Ghoniya died due to a suspected overdose as used vials of medicines and syringes were found in his house, reported PTI.

Police said that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot. However, in a note, Ghoniya did not blame anyone.

The neurosurgeon was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he was declared dead.

"At around 2 pm on Sunday, a PCR call was received at the Hauz Khas police station regarding suicide by a doctor in the Gautam Nagar area. Police reached the spot and found Ghoniya in an unconscious state," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

According to Delhi Police in the initial enquiry, it was found that the reason for the suicide could be a family dispute. One suicide note was also found in the flat, reported ANI.

