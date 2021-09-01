The AIIMS Nurses Union in Delhi on Wednesday called an indefinite strike over their long pending demands. Along with the AIIMS Nurses Union, Karmachari Union, and Officers Association of AIIMS have also announced a strike. The strike is scheduled to start from 25 October.

Last month, the Officers Association of AIIMS had submitted a memorandum to the AIIMS administration with their demands, saying cadre review has not been done since 1992 and the Health Ministry and AIIMS should seriously consider the matter.

Officers Association of AIIMS President Ajeet Singh had said that they have written many times to the Union Health Ministry in the past, but got no response.

"Now the Health Minister has also changed, but our demands are still unanswered. We are requesting the AIIMS administration to undertake a cadre review which has not been done for last 30 years. Once the cadre is reviewed, the employees of Officers Association AIIMS can be promoted, but no consideration has been given so far," Singh said.

Last year in December, the AIIMS Nurses Union in Delhi had called an indefinite strike over their long pending demands, including those with regard to the Sixth Central Pay Commission and against contractual appointments.

As many as 5,000 nurses went on strike hampering patient care services at the premier hospital.

