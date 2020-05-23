Home > News > India > AIIMS preparing database of critically ill patients to save them from COVID-19
Photo: HT
Photo: HT

AIIMS preparing database of critically ill patients to save them from COVID-19

1 min read . Updated: 23 May 2020, 06:28 PM IST PTI

The exercise began after two COVID-19 positive women who died at AIIMS, Rishikesh were found to be suffering from other serious ailments like cancer and a brainstroke

RISHIKESH : AIIMS, Rishikesh has started preparing a database of patients suffering from critical illnesses in view of their higher vulnerability to COVID-19, officials said.

"People suffering from critical ailments are more at risk of contracting coronavirus than people in general. We have begun preparing a database of such patients to keep a watch on them in particular and save them from getting infected," nodal officer for COVID-19 cases at AIIMS, Rishikesh Madhur Uniyal told PTI.

Diabetics, people on dialysis, those suffering from coronary disease, lung infection or kidney disease fall into the category named co-morbidity, he said.

The exercise began after two COVID-19 positive women who died at AIIMS, Rishikesh were found to be suffering from other serious ailments like cancer and a brainstroke.

District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said a similar exercise has been launched at the district level too with the involvement of Asha workers.

"They (asha volunteers) have been asked to prepare a database of critically-ill patients so as to monitor their health and save them from infection of the deadly virus," Shrivastava said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Relatives offer funeral prayers for a man who died from the coronavirus disease, before his burial at a graveyard in New Delhi (Photo: Reuters)

AIIMS doctors planning to study how long coronavirus can survive in dead bodies

2 min read . 22 May 2020
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Biggest spike in Kerala's covid-19 cases, 62 new fresh cases

2 min read . 06:31 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout