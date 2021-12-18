Omicron's transmissibility is quite high as compared to Delta, but it's not as severe as Delta, AIIMS Professor Dr Puneet Misra said on Saturday. He said there might be huge number of cases due to high transmissibility of the new strain but situation won't be as bad as was during the second wave.

“I don't see anything like second wave but there might be a huge number of cases due to high transmissibility," Misra, Professor of Community Medicine at AIIMS, was quoted as saying by ANI.

During the second wave early this year, hospitalisation had shot up in India as many Covid patients faced breathing problem, thereby requiring oxygen. The daily cases too jumped to 4 lakh at one point.

With Omicron spreading fast, many in India has started it comparing with Delta, the varaint behind th

Omicron, new variant of Covid, is highly infectious and is currently detected in 89 countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday said that the number of Omicron cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission.

The global health agency said that Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus' ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both.

The WHO designated Omicron a variant of concern on November 26, soon after it was first detected, and much is still not known about it, including the severity of the illness it causes.

"There are still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron," the WHO said.

"More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity. There are still limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.