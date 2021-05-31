AIIMS RDA urge Harsh Vardhan to implement gargle method in detection of Covid

"However, this is not the first time that someone has looked into this account. A research paper published last year by a team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AllMS), Delhi, and research scientists at Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad had already validated gargle lavage as a viable alternative to traditional swab testing," AIIMS RDA President Amandeep Singh said in the letter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}