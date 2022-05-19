The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has revised the charges for its private room rent, stated an official order. This would be application effective 1st June.

Under the revised version, for ‘A’ category deluxe rooms will cost ₹6,000 while ‘B’ category rooms ₹3,000. Besides, the institute has abolished the user charges currently costing upto ₹300 for procedures/ investigation. Mint first reported the story on 19th April, last month.

“The 10 days advance deposit for the patients for A- Class/Deluxe Rooms will be ₹63,000/- and for ‘B’ class/ordinary rooms will be ₹33,000/. The revised charges will be applicable w.e.f. 01.06.2022. This issues with approval of Director AIIMS," stated official order issued by Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent at AIIMS reviewed by Mint.

The decision was first discussed at the Standing Finance Committee held last month to revise room charges. AIIMS is known for the high standard of treatment and care it offers to patients, who include some of India’s poorest people.