AIIMS revises charge of pvt rooms, abolishes investigation charges upto 300

“The 10 days advance deposit for the patients for A- Class/Deluxe Rooms will be ₹63,000/- and for ‘B’ class/ordinary rooms will be ₹33,000/. The revised charges will be applicable w.e.f. 01.06.2022. This issues with approval of Director AIIMS," stated official order issued by Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent at AIIMS reviewed by Mint.

