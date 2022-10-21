AIIMS revokes SOPs giving 'VIP treatment' to sitting MPs in medical treatment

AIIMS revokes SOPs giving 'VIP treatment' to sitting MPs in medical treatment1 min read . 09:26 PM IST
- The doctors of the country are constantly tweeting and opposing the decision taken by the AIIMS Director
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr M Srinivas's letter regarding VIP treatment to the sitting MPs at the hospital has been withdrawn with immediate effect.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr M Srinivas's letter regarding VIP treatment to the sitting MPs at the hospital has been withdrawn with immediate effect.
For the uninitiated, Dr M Srinivas on Wednesday wrote a letter to YM Kandpal, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha over streamlining of the Outpatient Department (OPD) and emergency consultation, and inpatient hospitalisation services for Members of Parliament, following the SOPs issued.
For the uninitiated, Dr M Srinivas on Wednesday wrote a letter to YM Kandpal, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha over streamlining of the Outpatient Department (OPD) and emergency consultation, and inpatient hospitalisation services for Members of Parliament, following the SOPs issued.
The letter said, "In case a sitting Member of Parliament requires OPD consultation from a speciality / super speciality department the Lok Sabha/ Rajyasabha secretariat or personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide him requisite details about the ailment and specialist/superspecialist doctor to be consulted."
The letter said, "In case a sitting Member of Parliament requires OPD consultation from a speciality / super speciality department the Lok Sabha/ Rajyasabha secretariat or personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide him requisite details about the ailment and specialist/superspecialist doctor to be consulted."
"The SOPs include duty officers who are qualified medical professionals from the department of hospital administration will be available in the control room AIIMS Hospital around the clock and the duty officer on duty will be the nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for on sitting MPs," the letter reads.
"The SOPs include duty officers who are qualified medical professionals from the department of hospital administration will be available in the control room AIIMS Hospital around the clock and the duty officer on duty will be the nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for on sitting MPs," the letter reads.
The initiative drew high criticism from all quarters. The doctors of the country are constantly tweeting and opposing the decision taken by the AIIMS Director
The initiative drew high criticism from all quarters. The doctors of the country are constantly tweeting and opposing the decision taken by the AIIMS Director
The FAIMA doctors association questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the VIP culture.
The FAIMA doctors association questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the VIP culture.
"On one side, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji says 'There is no VIP Culture in India!,' but on the other hand, AIIMS New Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas releases a letter to promote VIP Culture! Like past we still stand against VIP Culture!" the FAIMA said in a tweet.
"On one side, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji says 'There is no VIP Culture in India!,' but on the other hand, AIIMS New Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas releases a letter to promote VIP Culture! Like past we still stand against VIP Culture!" the FAIMA said in a tweet.
FORDA also joined saiying, "We condemn VIP culture. No patient should suffer at the cost of another's privileges. That being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn't hamper patient care."
FORDA also joined saiying, "We condemn VIP culture. No patient should suffer at the cost of another's privileges. That being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn't hamper patient care."
Following this, the letter was removed.
Following this, the letter was removed.
The move is appreciated by all the doctors association, "Thanks Ministry of Health and Family Affairs and Mansukh Mandviya and the Director for AIIMS for the withdrawal of the letter issued earlier promoting VIP culture at AIIMS, ND. We are satisfied with this move," Tweeted the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) doctors' association.
The move is appreciated by all the doctors association, "Thanks Ministry of Health and Family Affairs and Mansukh Mandviya and the Director for AIIMS for the withdrawal of the letter issued earlier promoting VIP culture at AIIMS, ND. We are satisfied with this move," Tweeted the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) doctors' association.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)