AIIMS-Rishikesh has begun antibody cocktail therapy to treat Covid patients, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. Speaking to the news agency, AIIMS-Rishikesh Director Ravi Kant said that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has begun antibody cocktail therapy and six patients from different states have already availed it so far. Antibody cocktail is a combination of two drugs.

Earlier this month, Apollo Hospitals Managing Director Dr Sangeeta Reddy said that the antibody cocktail Regeneron treatment she took after contracting infection made a dramatic difference in her recovery from the Covid.

Reddy said she was administered the antibody cocktail treatment after testing Covid positive and hospitalised with a high fever. "After 500 days of dodging Covid-19, I tested positive on June 10. My initial reaction was of shock and dismay - Why me? I was careful and vaccinated. Hospitalised with a high fever I took the cocktail Regeneron therapy within the early window period and it has made a dramatic difference," Reddy said on Twitter.

Recently, doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital said that clinical parameters of two Covid patients improved significantly within 12 hours of administering monoclonal antibody therapy. Ganga Ram Hospital's Dr Pooja Khosla said that a 36-year-old healthcare worker with high-grade fever, cough, muscle pain, severe weakness and leucopenia (reduction in the number of white blood cells) was administered REGCov2 (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) on day 6 of the disease.

"Patients with these symptoms rapidly progress towards moderate to severe stage. In this case, high fever persisted for five days and total leukocytes count dropped to 2,600. After we gave him monoclonal antibody therapy, his parameters improved within eight hours. The patient has been discharged," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Studies suggest that antibody cocktail treatment for Covid can prevent case escalation from mild to moderate to severe, which then requires hospitalisation in 70 per cent of the cases.

