AIIMS Rishikesh begins antibody cocktail therapy to treat Covid patients

Reddy said she was administered the antibody cocktail treatment after testing Covid positive and hospitalised with a high fever. "After 500 days of dodging Covid-19, I tested positive on June 10. My initial reaction was of shock and dismay - Why me? I was careful and vaccinated. Hospitalised with a high fever I took the cocktail Regeneron therapy within the early window period and it has made a dramatic difference," Reddy said on Twitter.