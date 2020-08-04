AIIMS-Rishikesh begins plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients

RISHIKESH : The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Rishikesh on Tuesday began convalescent plasma therapy for coronavirus patients as per ICMR guidelines.

Giving this information here, AIIMS-Rishikesh director Ravi Kant appealed to people cured of COVID-19 to donate their plasma and help save the lives of others suffering from the disease.

With the start of this therapy for the first time at any healthcare facility in Uttarakhand, people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the state can play a significant role in saving the lives of infected people who do not have the antibodies to fight the disease, he said.

The first group of interested plasma donors was informed about the process of plasma donation on July 24 and three units of convalescent plasma were obtained from them on July 27, July 29 and August 1, to be used for coronavirus patients, the director added.

