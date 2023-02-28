New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has sought collaborations with Danish universities to enhance midwifery training in India, said Prof M Srinivas, director, AIIMS, on Tuesday during the visit of Crown Princess of Denmark Mary Elizebeth.

The Danish crown princess was visiting AIIMS accompanied by the Maternity Foundation and participated in a skill training session, where midwives and other healthcare workers demonstrated use of the safe delivery app which is an integrated part of training programme.

“Enhancing midwifery skills and enabling task-shifting is one of the priority agenda in maternal health in India presently," said Srinivas.

In 2017, India partnered with Maternity Foundation to scale up the use of safe delivery app in eight states. The app is a clinical and educational tool providing updated clinical guidance on how to manage childbirth and common birth complications accounting for a large number of all maternal and neonatal deaths.

Anna Frellsen, CEO, Maternity Foundation, said, “We are proud to be scaling up the Safe Delivery App and programme in India together with the Indian government and key partners. Through our digital programme, we can reach healthcare workers in areas of India where the maternal mortality rates lack behind the national average. We can build up their skills and knowledge, ensuring safer births for both the mothers and their babies and hence improve the quality of care provided."

India's maternal mortality ratio declined to 97 per 100,000 live births in 2018-20 from 130 in 2014-16. One of the UN sustainable development goals is to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.