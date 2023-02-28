AIIMS seeks longer term cooperation with Danish universities to enhance midwifery training in India
- India's maternal mortality ratio declined to 97 per 100,000 live births in 2018-20 from 130 in 2014-16. One of the UN sustainable development goals is to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030
New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has sought collaborations with Danish universities to enhance midwifery training in India, said Prof M Srinivas, director, AIIMS, on Tuesday during the visit of Crown Princess of Denmark Mary Elizebeth.
