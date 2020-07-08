AIIMS specialists to guide covid doctors in state ICUs through tele-consultation

Specialist doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will now provide expert guidance and knowledge support to doctors manning ICUs in state hospitals, the Centre announced Wednesday. The move is aimed at reducing covid fatalities.

“A specialist team of doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, shall provide guidance on effective clinical management of covid-19 patients in the ICUs of different state hospitals through tele/video consultation," said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The government said tele-consultation is a critical component of the clinical intervention protocol for covid-19.

“They will handhold the states in clinical management of covid-19 patients to reduce the case fatality rate. These tele-consultation sessions for providing timely and expert guidance to the doctors in the States shall be conducted twice every week, on Tuesdays and Fridays," the minister said.

The measure comes against the backdrop of India recording 744,076 covid-19 cases and 20,669 deaths on Wednesday. The number of deaths per million in India was 14.27, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO), situation report dated 6 July.

The first session in keeping with the Centre's announcement began at 4.30 pm on Wednesday. Ten hospitals were selected, including nine from Mumbai (Maharashtra) and one from Goa. The selected hospitals are: NESCO Jumbo Facility, P South (Phase II); CIDCO Mulund Jumbo Facility–T (Phase II); Malad Infiniti Mall Jumbo Facility, PN (Phase III); Jio Convention Centre Jumbo Facility, HE (Phase III); Nair Hospital; MCGM Seven Hills; MMRDA BKC Jumbo Facility, HE (Phase II); MMRDA BKC Jumbo Facility, HE (Phase I); Mumbai Metro Dahisar Jumbo Facility, T (Phase II); and Govt Medical College and Hospital, Panaji, Goa, the government said in a statement.

They have more than 1,000 beds each for covid patients, including isolation, oxygen-supported, and ICU beds. Wednesday's session was led by Dr Anand Mohan, head of the department, pulmonary medicine, AIIMS, Delhi.

The tele-consultation is to be extended to another 61 hospitals that have bed capacity ranging from 500-1,000 twice a week. A calendar of these expert-led tele-consultation sessions has been drawn up to cover states till 31st July. As many as 17 states—Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Maharashtra—are to be covered through the initiative. Up to two doctors handling ICU patients from each hospital, along with the director general of health services (DGHS) of the concerned state, will participate in the interaction by videoconferencing.

In an earlier covid-related development, Sovereign Pharma announced the dispatch of its first batch of Remdesivir injections for Cipla to fight covid-19. The government has been encouraging local drug manufacturers to identify potential treatments for the virus, as well as to ramp up production of the existing medications.

The company on Tuesday said it prepared the batch of Remdesivir at its facility in Daman and Diu. That production facility was recently inspected by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and received necessary approvals from the authority within a week. “Our manufacturing sites remain compliant with the highest global standards and certifications at all times, as it is our constant endeavour to cater to the ever-evolving requirements of the pharma industry. Even in such unprecedented times, we are proud that our facility has been able to supply this medication in record time to one of our key clients," said Rishad Dadachanji, Director, Sovereign Pharma.

