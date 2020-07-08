AIIMS specialists to guide covid doctors in state ICUs through tele-consultation

The company on Tuesday said it prepared the batch of Remdesivir at its facility in Daman and Diu. That production facility was recently inspected by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and received necessary approvals from the authority within a week. “Our manufacturing sites remain compliant with the highest global standards and certifications at all times, as it is our constant endeavour to cater to the ever-evolving requirements of the pharma industry. Even in such unprecedented times, we are proud that our facility has been able to supply this medication in record time to one of our key clients," said Rishad Dadachanji, Director, Sovereign Pharma.