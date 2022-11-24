AIIMS taking measures to restore digital services2 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 06:08 AM IST
As each sample collected requires a barcode for tracking, the server going down has led to very few samples being collected
As each sample collected requires a barcode for tracking, the server going down has led to very few samples being collected
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday said that it is taking measures to restore the digital services and is seeking support from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and National Informatics Centre (NIC).