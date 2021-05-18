New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is developing guidelines to treat black fungus or mucormycosis, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Cases of black fungus have been reported in the country in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

What is mucormycosis or black fungus?

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection, according to the Union Health Ministry.

What causes black fungus?

The disease is caused by a set of micro-organisms known as mucormycetes, which are present naturally in the environment, seen mostly in soil and in decaying organic matter like leaves, compost and piles.

How do people catch black fungus?

People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or another type of skin trauma.

Treatment of mucormycosis

It stated that the treatment of Covid patients involves the intake of drugs like dexamethasone.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this, said the ministry.

