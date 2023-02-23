AIIMS is planning collaboration with institutions like IITs, IIMs, ISB with the aim of making learning more accessible said AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas on Wednesday.

A statement was issued and in it was stated that"Undersigned is glad to announce that institutional collaborations are being planned by AIIMS with institutions like IIT's, IMs, ISB (India School of Business), etc. for making inter-sectoral learning more accessible, and with corporations like McKinsey, BCG, Bain, etc. to provide students with some exposure to the world of management, something outside the routine medical education, patient care and research."

"Some active measures are also being planned to promote entrepreneurship in AIIMS actively. The 'Start-Up policy' for students is also intended to be drafted," it stated.

The statement further added, "To facilitate the conversation on this, a meeting is scheduled with the undersigned on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 AM in the committee room. Interested students and residents are requested to attend the meeting with the undersigned."

Meanwhile, with an aim to increase synergy and enhance research between AIIMS, ICMR, DHR, DBT and DST, a meeting has been planned on monthly basis, AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas informed on Wednesday.

"AIIMS, New Delhi is running a multitude of research projects funded by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)/ DHR (Department of Health Research)/ DBT (Department of Biotechnology)/ DST (Department of Science & Technology)including many Centers of Excellence. Faculty from AIIMS have been at the forefront of many research objectives linked to National research priorities which is also the primary focus of apex biomedical research institutes of the country," the statement read.

"The purpose of this interaction will be to brainstorm next-generation research initiatives, research proposals synchronous with national thrust areas, facilitate existing research projects, and address roadblocks which come in the implementation of research projects and funding issues," the statement read.

The statement further added, "With an aim of increasing synergy between AIlMS and organizations like ICMR, DST, DBT etc. for mutual collaboration, it is proposed that starting from March 2023, every second Saturday there will be an open house at AlIMS, which will be attended by the undersigned and representatives from ICMR, DST and DBT."