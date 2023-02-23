AIIMS to join hands with IITs, IIMs for making inter-sectoral learning more accessible
- Institutional collaborations are being planned by AIIMS with institutions like IIT's, IMs, ISB (India School of Business), etc. for making inter-sectoral learning more accessible, and with corporations like McKinsey, BCG, Bain, etc. to provide students with some exposure to the world of management
AIIMS is planning collaboration with institutions like IITs, IIMs, ISB with the aim of making learning more accessible said AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas on Wednesday.
