AIIMS to resume its OPD services from today, but only 15 patients per department

The administration of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will restart its OPD (Out-Patient Services) from today after three months of its closure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The out-patient clinics were shut on March 24, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Usually, thousands of patients visit OPD clinics every day, and a major chunk comes from various parts of the country.

15 patients per day for any department

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria approved the resumption of physical appointments for old/follow-up patients. These, however, will not exceed 15 per day for any department initially, and the number will be enhanced in a few days.

The official said that all department heads have been directed to give information on the date of resumption of physical OPD for patients of the department concerned, a daily list of patients with their contact details who have been given an appointment for a physical consultation.

No appointments yet for specialty clinics

However, no appointments will be given for evening speciality clinics in the first phase of OPD reopening, it said.

It will be the prerogative of the departments to call patients directly or screen them through teleconsultation before giving a physical appointment.

Strict provisions

Also, the AIIMS authorities have given strict directions to wear face masks for all patients till the time they are in hospital. All patients coming to AIIMS OPD, emergency, in-patient wards or visiting any other patient care areas have to wear face masks (cloth mask/surgical mask).

