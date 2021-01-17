AIIMS worker develops allergic reaction to Covaxin

An AIIMS worker, who was administered a shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Saturday, was admitted to a hospital after he developed an allergic reaction. In Delhi, 52 cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported so far after Covid 19 vaccines were administered to healthcare workers on the first day of the vaccination drive. Only one case has been reported as severe.

An AIIMS official said, "An All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi security guard has developed an allergic reaction after receiving COVID-19 vaccination here on Saturday. He is kept under observation of doctors at the hospital."

On the first day of the massive vaccination drive, 95 healthcare beneficiaries received the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.

Meanwhile, at least 4,319 healthcare workers received COVID-19 shot against the target of 8,117. The vaccination was held at 81 sites in the national capital.

As many as 14 cases of adverse reaction to the Covid vaccines have been reported in West Bengal on the first day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday. Meanwhile, 11 mild adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) cases were reported in Telangana. Also, three cases of allergic reaction for Covid vaccines have been reported from Odisha.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

At least 1,91,181 healthcare beneficiaries received COVID-19 jab yesterday across India.

On Saturday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan interacted with his state counterparts and thanked them saying, "Today is a very important day for us."

The union health minister said, "The vaccination drive, for which preparations were being done from the last five months under the unwavering and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally started. We have got encouraging and satisfactory feedback results on the first day."

(With inputs from agencies)

