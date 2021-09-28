AIIMS-Bhubaneswar receives funding for ‘first’ brain bank of Eastern India

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar receives funding for ‘first’ brain bank of Eastern India1 min read . 12:51 PM IST
The Indian Council of Medical Research sanctioned ₹47 lakh for setting up a satellite brain bio-bank
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian Council of Medical Research sanctioned ₹47 lakh for setting up a satellite brain bio-bank
The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has received funding from the ICMR to establish a satellite brain bank, a “first of its kind" in the eastern region that will boost research in neurosciences.
The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has received funding from the ICMR to establish a satellite brain bank, a “first of its kind" in the eastern region that will boost research in neurosciences.
The Indian Council of Medical Research sanctioned ₹47 lakh for setting up a satellite brain bio-bank in the department of pathology and lab medicine, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar said in a Facebook post.
The Indian Council of Medical Research sanctioned ₹47 lakh for setting up a satellite brain bio-bank in the department of pathology and lab medicine, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Bhubaneswar said in a Facebook post.
A brain bank is a repository of brain samples of deceased persons, which finds use in research work.
A brain bank is a repository of brain samples of deceased persons, which finds use in research work.
The approved duration of the scheme is three years, and annual extensions will be granted after review of the work done, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar said.
The approved duration of the scheme is three years, and annual extensions will be granted after review of the work done, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar said.
According to the institute, the brain bank will be “one of its kind in the eastern zone of India" and would bolster neuroscience research in the region.
According to the institute, the brain bank will be “one of its kind in the eastern zone of India" and would bolster neuroscience research in the region.
Suvendu Purkait, Assistant Professor of Pathology, has been appointed the chief coordinator of the project, Director Gitanjali Batmanabane said.
Suvendu Purkait, Assistant Professor of Pathology, has been appointed the chief coordinator of the project, Director Gitanjali Batmanabane said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!