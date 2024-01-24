 AIIMS-Delhi to start smart card for payments; no-cash payment from April 1. Details here | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 24 2024 15:58:03
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.15 3.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.85 1.98%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 999.20 -2.94%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,674.50 1.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.20 3.49%
Business News/ News / India/  AIIMS-Delhi to start smart card for payments; no-cash payment from April 1. Details here
Back Back

AIIMS-Delhi to start smart card for payments; no-cash payment from April 1. Details here

 Livemint

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Wednesday said that it has started AIIMS-Delhi Smart Card on pilot basis in some of the departments of the premier health institute and would be operationalised across departments for all sorts of payments by March 31, 2024

The initiative aims to move all payments to digital mode and to improve patient convenience so that they don't have to stand in queues to make payments (Photo: Mint)Premium
The initiative aims to move all payments to digital mode and to improve patient convenience so that they don't have to stand in queues to make payments (Photo: Mint)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Wednesday said that it has started AIIMS-Delhi Smart Card on a pilot basis in some of the departments of the premier health institute and would be operationalised across departments for all sorts of payments by March 31, 2024

“Subsequently, no cash payment shall be accepted at any counters other than at the 'AIIMS Smart Card' top-up counters which shall be operationalised in multiple locations within the OPDs, Hospital and Centres and shall operate on 24/7 basis...", AIIMS Delhi said in a statement. 

Also Read | Tata Steel Q3 results: Net profit at 522 crore — Here are 5 key highlights  

“Other than electronic payments via UPI, debit cards, credit cards, etc, “AIIMS Smart Card" will be the only way to make payments for all investigations and procedures", the statement read.

All payments will be accepted at the payment endpoints installed nearest to the patient location and patients or their attendants shall not be asked to visit the central registration counters to make any payments, the statement added.

Also Read | Why PM Modi is urging Union ministers to defer their Ayodhya Ram Mandir visits

The initiative aims to move all payments to digital mode and to improve patient convenience so that they don't have to stand in queues to make payments for various investigations and procedures or for getting snacks/food in the cafeteria etc, the order stated.

A recent news report has highlighted that at another similar institution, an outsourced service provider had tampered with the final discharge bills of patients and charged them more thereby causing them financial loss and mental agony, it stated.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia to open first alcohol store in Riyadh for non-Muslim diplomats

"This further highlights the importance of transitioning to 100 per cent integrated digital payment systems at AIIMS, Delhi, so as to ensure that no patient is fleeced and the Institute accounting is also auditable on end to end basis," the office order stated.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Jan 2024, 09:45 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App