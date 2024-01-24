AIIMS-Delhi to start smart card for payments; no-cash payment from April 1. Details here
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Wednesday said that it has started AIIMS-Delhi Smart Card on pilot basis in some of the departments of the premier health institute and would be operationalised across departments for all sorts of payments by March 31, 2024
