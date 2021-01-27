Day after the farmers' protest in the national capital took a violent turn, the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan on Wednesday announced it is withdrawing its support from the ongoing farmers' protest with immediate effect, saying "this format of agitation is not acceptable".

"We are discontinuing our agitation but our fight for farmers' rights will continue," news agency ANI quoted Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan leader VM Singh as saying at the Ghazipur border.

The Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan leader added that the protest will continue "but not like this". "This format is not acceptable," VM Singh added.

This is the decision of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan & not of AIKSCC (All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee). This is the decision of VM Singh, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan & all office bearers: VM Singh, National Convener of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan pic.twitter.com/dTtW45ZMXL — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Speaking about the violence in Delhi that broke out during the tractor parade, VM Singh said he and his organisation have nothing to do with it.

VM Singh said that he has nothing to do with the protest led by Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been named in an FIR and charged with attempt to murder for the 26 January violence.

"I have nothing to do with the protest which is being led by them and over here being represented by Rakesh Tikait on their behalf," VM Singh told ANI.

He said, "We can't carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is something else. So, I wish them the best but VM Singh and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from this protest right away."

After the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) has also announced that it will be withdrawing its support from the farmers' protest.

"I am deeply pained by whatever happened in Delhi yesterday and ending our 58-day protest," Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) has said.

Both the farmers' unions have condemned the violence that broke out during the tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day and said they can't continue with the protest in this manner.

More than 300 Delhi cops were injured during the farmers' protest on Tuesday.

