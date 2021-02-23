Subscribe
Home >News >India >Aim to eliminate tuberculosis from the country by 2025: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aim to eliminate tuberculosis from the country by 2025: PM Modi

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST Staff Writer

PM Modi also advocated for greater public and private partnership in the health sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Central government is aiming to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) from the country by 2025. Addressing a webinar on the budget implementation of the health sector, PM Modi said, "We aim to eliminate tuberculosis from the country by 2025. Wearing masks, early diagnosis and treatment are also important in its prevention."

He further added that the government is not only investing in healthcare but making sure that such facilities are made available in remote areas too.

He also advocated for greater public and private partnership in the health sector.

Terming this year's health budget as extraordinary, Prime Minister said that last year was a "trial by fire" for India and its health sector because of COVID-19 but the country successfully overcame the challenge.

"The budget allocated for the health sector now is extraordinary. It shows our commitment to this sector. The coronavirus pandemic has taught us a lesson to be prepared to fight similar challenges in future," PM Modi said.

On the challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said, "Last year was trial by fire for India, world and the whole of humanity. I am pleased to say that country's health sector has successfully overcome this challenge. We succeeded in saving scores of lives."

