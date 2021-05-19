As the daily Covid-19 cases continue to see a steady decline, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday that the government aims to ramp up daily testing to 25 lakh per day.

India has tested 32,03,01,177 samples for Covid-19 until now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Out of these, 20,08,296 samples were tested on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, we conducted the highest Covid tests in the world as we tested more than 20 lakh samples in India. Soon we will take the numbers to 25 lakh per day," said the health minister while on his visit to the Safdarjung Hospital.

The statement, however, comes in the backdrop of some experts warning that the decreasing count in new cases was unreliable due to a lack of testing in rural areas, where the virus is spreading fast, reported news agency Reuters.

Even with a downturn over the past few days, experts said there was no certainty that infections had peaked, with alarm growing both at home and abroad over the new more contagious B.1.617 variant taking hold.

"There are still many parts of the country which have not yet experienced the peak, they are still going up," said World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

Swaminathan pointed to the worryingly high national positivity rate, at about 20% of tests conducted, as a sign that there could be worse to come.

"Testing is still inadequate in a large number of states. And when you see high test positivity rates, clearly we are not testing enough. And so the absolute numbers actually don't mean anything when they are taken just by themselves; they have to be taken in the context of how much testing is done, and test positivity rate," he said.

Whereas the first wave of the epidemic in India, which peaked in September last year, was largely concentrated in urban areas, the second wave that erupted in February is rampaging through rural towns and villages.

Having begun to decline last week, the new cases reported in India on Wednesday stood at 2,67,334.

India's daily spike has remained below 3 lakh for the third consecutive day.

However, the death toll has seen a huge jump with 4,529 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. This is the biggest jump in daily fatalities ever recorded in the country.

The cumulative toll in the country now stands at 2,83,248, inching closer to the grim mark of 3 lakh.





