Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said that the state government has requested 20 lakh vaccines per day as the state is witnessing a surge in covid-19 cases.

He said,"We have requested for 20 lakh vaccines per day.We were informed that we'll receive 9 lakh Covishield vaccines tomorrow. We aim to vaccinate vulnerable groups within 3 months. The pace needed to complete target will require requested amount of vaccines."

Tope also denied that vaccines were going to waste.

"It was told (by the centre) that 58 lakh doses were given to the state and now the vaccine doses are still lying unused. There is no such situation," he said.

"Every day, 3 lakh vaccinations are happening and we are trying to increase it by roping in private hospitals and setting up sub-centres in rural areas to make it convenient for the people," he added.

There are 1.77 crore people who are eligible for the vaccine in the current phase and the state will need 2.20 crore doses for them, Tope said, adding that the government was striving to complete this phase in three months.

He also said that the Centre has told the states that the gap between two shots of Covishield vaccine will be 45 to 60 days instead of the present 28 days. The gap between doses of Covaxin will be same as earlier, that is 28 days.

He has discussed the latest surge in cases with epidemiologists, the health minister said.

"According to their estimate, the graph of COVID-19 cases will remain the same for the next two to three days and after that, it will decline. I think this is a peak and I hope it will go down," said Tope.

Earlier on Friday he asked people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as possible and appealed to them to not believe in rumours floating about the side-effects.

The vaccine is safe and getting inoculated is essential, he told reporters here.





