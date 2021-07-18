The official Twitter account of Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) was 'hacked' on Sunday with the hackers renaming the profile as "Elon Musk', news agency PTI reported citing party sources.

The same account was hacked nine days ago but was restored. It was again hacked at around 1 pm on Sunday (18 July), according to the report.

The hackers changed the Twitter profile name from AIMIM to 'Elon Musk' and also the picture of the handle was replaced with that of the Tesla CEO.

An AIMIM spokesperson told the news agency that nine days ago the Twitter account of the party was hacked but it was restored following a communication from the party.

"Nine days ago also the Twitter account of AIMIM was hacked but we communicated to Twitter and the account was restored. Now again the account has been hacked," the spokesperson said.

He said a complaint to Hyderabad police will be lodged on Monday. No new tweets were posted on the account. Last tweet by the was posted at 1:28 pm.

AIMIMs Twitter handle has about 6.78 lakh followers.

