AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday announced that his party will contest on 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. The AIMIM, he said, has already begun the selection process of candidates.

Owaisi also clarified that the AIMIM is in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition led by Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). Om Prakash Rajbhar was earlier part of the NDA but he quit the alliance over differences with the Yogi government.

"I want to put some things in front of you regarding the UP election: 1) We have decided that we will field our candidates on 100 seats, the party has started the process of selecting the candidates and we have also released the candidate application form. 2) We are with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. 3) We have not had any talk with any other party regarding elections or alliance," Asaduddin Owaisi said in a series of tweets.

Earlier, there were speculations that Owaisi will be forming an alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. However, Mayawati today dismissed the reports and said that her party would contest alone in Uttar Pradesh.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister said that a news channel was broadcasting news that in the upcoming UP Assembly elections, BSP will contest along with Owaisi's party AIMIM. "This news is completely wrong, misleading and devoid of any fact. There is not even an iota of truth in this. The BSP vociferously denies this," she said.

2. वैसे इस सम्बन्ध में पार्टी द्वारा फिरसे यह स्पष्ट किया जाता है कि पंजाब को छोड़कर, यूपी व उत्तराखण्ड प्रदेश में अगले वर्ष के प्रारंभ में होने वाला विधानसभा का यह आमचुनाव बीएसपी किसी भी पार्टी के साथ कोई भी गठबन्धन करके नहीं लड़ेगी अर्थात् अकेले ही लड़ेगी। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 27, 2021

"The party wants to clarify that barring Punjab, the BSP will be contesting the Assembly elections to be held in UP and Uttarakhand alone, and will not be entering into any alliance with anyone," she wrote on twitter.

