AIMIM to contest 100 seats in UP Assembly elections, announces Asaduddin Owaisi

"I want to put some things in front of you regarding the UP election: 1) We have decided that we will field our candidates on 100 seats, the party has started the process of selecting the candidates and we have also released the candidate application form. 2) We are with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. 3) We have not had any talk with any other party regarding elections or alliance," Asaduddin Owaisi said in a series of tweets.