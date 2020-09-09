Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Aiming 5 cr additional jobs in MSME sector in five yrs: Gadkari

2 min read . 09 Sep 2020

PTI

Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reiterated that he aims to enhance MSMEs' contribution to the GDP from about 30% to 50%, and in exports from 49% to 60%, said the government is aiming to create 5 crore additional jobs in the MSME sector in five years